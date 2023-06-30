L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 13,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $158.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,893.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

