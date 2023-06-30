L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 95.2% in June

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.46 during trading hours on Friday. 161,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,480. The company has a market capitalization of $302.82 million and a P/E ratio of 149.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

