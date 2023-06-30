Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE LH traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $241.27. The stock had a trading volume of 136,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

