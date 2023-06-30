Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.01 ($22.84) and traded as high as €21.60 ($23.48). Lagardere shares last traded at €21.05 ($22.88), with a volume of 5,510 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.56 and its 200-day moving average is €21.01.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
