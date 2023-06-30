Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

