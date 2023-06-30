Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 117,836 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

