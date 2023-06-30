Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 137,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

