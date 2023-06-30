Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

