Legacy Trust Purchases Shares of 9,885 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.87 and its 200 day moving average is $338.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.