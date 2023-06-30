Legacy Trust Sells 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Trust lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

