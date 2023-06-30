Legacy Trust Sells 753 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Trust trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.