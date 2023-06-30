Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.84

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and traded as low as $14.52. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 20,437 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($4.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 355 ($4.51) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.7883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

