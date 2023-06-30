Lesa Sroufe & Co Grows Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.1 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

