Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,054,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 8,002,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,542,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

