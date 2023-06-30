Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

