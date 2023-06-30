LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

