Litecoin Cash Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $331.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,318,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,254,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335504 USD and is up 20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

