Litecoin Cash Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $331.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,318,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,254,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335504 USD and is up 20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
