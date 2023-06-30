London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £363,782.74 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Free Report) insider Martin Brand bought 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,417 ($107.02) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($462,533.68).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($106.83), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,289,517.38).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand bought 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,592 ($109.24) per share, with a total value of £804,125.28 ($1,022,409.76).

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand purchased 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($110.44) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,557,516.31).

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($111.46), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,022,941.49).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,654 ($110.03) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,317,300.55).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($110.65), for a total transaction of £713,646 ($907,369.36).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,670 ($110.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,361,404.96).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($111.32), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($274,950.41).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($108.76) per share, for a total transaction of £422,567.60 ($537,276.03).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.05), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,073,892.21).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,320 ($105.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($112.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,428.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,835.91. The company has a market cap of £41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5,900.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($116.97) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.96) to GBX 9,900 ($125.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($121.42) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,425 ($119.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

