Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

UPS opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

