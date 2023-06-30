Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

