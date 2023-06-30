Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.38 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $395.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

