Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

