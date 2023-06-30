Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

