Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18,034.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 561,778 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

