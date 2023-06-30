Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

