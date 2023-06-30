Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $85.77 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

