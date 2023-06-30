Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$11.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.41. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

