MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

MAG stock opened at C$14.47 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Free Report ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7327542 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

