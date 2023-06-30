Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96.52 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $813.15 or 0.02706518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $794.96 million and $96.52 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

