Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.66. 149,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.