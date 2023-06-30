Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.66. 149,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.