Mammoth Price Down 5.3% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.62 or 1.00065144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.