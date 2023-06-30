Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 11.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. 218,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,255. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

