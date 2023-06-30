Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 216,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,103. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

