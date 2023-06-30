Manchester Financial Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,553,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

