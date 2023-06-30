Manchester Financial Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.26. 108,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

