Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Cut by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.6% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.14. 835,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,846. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

