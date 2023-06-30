Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GATE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

