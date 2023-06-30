Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

