Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.