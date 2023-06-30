Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 7,562 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.