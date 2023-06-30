Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading Down 2.1%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 11,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 178,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,068,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,228,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 948,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

