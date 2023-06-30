Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.19. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Marketing Alliance Stock Up 14.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Marketing Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

