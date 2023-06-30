Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.90 and traded as high as C$13.14. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 91,583 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.90.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

