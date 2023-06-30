Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 5.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

