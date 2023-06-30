Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,696 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $14,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,318.40.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

