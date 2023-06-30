McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.3% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

