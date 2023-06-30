McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,457,820.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.31. The stock had a trading volume of 877,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,368. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.17. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

