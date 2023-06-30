Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

