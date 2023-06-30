Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average of $287.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

