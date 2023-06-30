MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDxHealth by 382.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of MDxHealth stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 126,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,208. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

